BECKER, Minn. (WCCO) — A massive fire at a recycling plant has been burning for more than 24 hours now just north of the Twin Cities.

Crews have been at scene at the Northern Metals Recycling Plant in Becker throughout the night. Since early Tuesday morning, a pile of crushed cars has been burning, sending a plume of smoke high into the air, visible from the northern edge of the Twin Cities metro.

As far away as St. Paul, residents have reported smelling strange fumes. Crews have been called in from around the state to control the flames.

There are concerns about how the acrid smoke could affect residents in Becker. Officials at Becker Public Schools say they are in touch with health experts about the potential dangers of keeping schools open.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that while waste fires can be irritating, they don’t cause long term health concerns if they’re put out quickly.

Becker police say officials have been sampling the air quality. So far, the fire appears just as dangerous as a typical fire.

However, Brent Baloun, the city’s fire chief, says that frigid temperatures were making it harder for crews to battle the flames.

“It’s cold out,” Baloun said. “You’ve got water freezing. Access to water is also difficult.”

The chief says the fire started as an accident.

If the air quality changes for the worse, chief says his team has an evacuation plan in place. However, he says it doesn’t appear, at this point, that they’ll need to use it.