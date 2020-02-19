MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities man is accused of raping a teenage girl whom he found online while pretending to be a high school student and coercing the girl to meet him by threatening to distribute compromising photos to her classmates.

Muhammed Abdulamer, 26, of Andover, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents filed last week in Anoka County show. If convicted of the charges, he faces decades in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the 15-year-old victim told investigators that she met Abdulamer last fall on Snapchat, where he pretended to be a 16-year-old student at her school who went by the nickname “Moe.” The two exchanged messages and eventually traded intimate photos.

After the victim sent Moe images of herself in her underwear, he asked to meet her in person. When the victim declined to meet up, Moe threatened to distribute the compromising images to the victim’s classmates.

Not wanting her classmates to see the images, she agreed to meet Moe at a park in Ramsey on Sept. 21. She told investigators that when she saw Abdulamer she immediately realized he was not a teenager.

She said that Abdulamer told her she’d have to have sex with him if she wanted him to delete the images, the complaint states. She said Abdulamer drove her to an empty park nearby and raped her, covering her mouth as she cried.

Later, after stopping at a gas station and dropping the victim off near her home, Abdulamer texted the victim, asking if she liked what had happened, the complaint states. When the victim told him no, he said that she’d have to have sex with him again the next day if she wanted the compromising photos deleted.

The victim told police she met with Abdulamer again on Sept. 22, when he raped her a second time.

After the second assault, Abdulamer texted the victim, suggesting that they should date, the complaint states. She said no and blocked him from her phone. She told police that at that point she didn’t care if the images were posted.

The victim eventually told her parents what had happened, and investigators found footage from the gas station showing the victim in a car with Abdulamer. While executing a search warrant, police also found a semen stain inside his car.

In an interview with investigators, Abdulamer admitted to using the nickname “Moe” on Snapchat but denied talking with girls online or having sex with anyone in his car.

Abdulamer was arrested last week. He remains in the Anoka County Jail.