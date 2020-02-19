MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man fatally stabbed this week at a state-run mental health residence in the Twin Cities.
David Rahn, 68, died early Monday morning of multiple sharp force injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.
Investigators say the stabbing happened at a group home on the 1500 block of Christensen Avenue in West St. Paul. Three residents and one overnight staffer were inside the home when the stabbing occurred. Emergency dispatch said the victim was stabbed in the face.
One man was arrested at the scene and booked into the Dakota County Jail.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which runs the group home, say this type of violence is “extraordinarily unusual” at agency facilities. The department says it’s undertaking a review of the attack and making sure that the home’s other residents get the care they need.
