MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to sample the best pizza around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Skinners Pub & Eatery
Topping the list is Skinners Pub & Eatery. Located at 919 Randolph Ave. in West 7th, the pub and traditional American spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive pizza spot in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant offers a pizza buffet during weekdays with a pizza, soup and salad bar. The menu also features burgers, sandwiches and chicken.
2. Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizzeria
Next up is Summit Hill’s Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizzeria, situated at 750 Grand Ave. With four stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.
The restaurant specializes in ice cream, but the pizzas are made with fresh dough with a variety of options for toppings. The menu also features hoagies, calzones and salads.
3. Mama’s Pizza
North End’s Mama’s Pizza, located at 961 Rice St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Italian and traditional American spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews.
Mama’s Pizza offers a selection of specialty pizzas, mini pizzas and Italian cuisine. On the menu, look for the deluxe with sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms and onions or the Flavor Explosion with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple and banana peppers.
