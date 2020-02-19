Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Laundry can seem like a never-ending task. Now, you may need to up your trips to the washing machine.
An expert tells BuzzFeed you should wash your towels after just three showers.
The expert says mold and bacteria start growing every time a towel gets wet.
Hanging it up to dry slows things down, but doesn’t stop the growth, so once you’ve used a towel three times its pretty full of mold and bacteria.
Furthermore, because washcloths get even wetter than towels, this expert claims they’re really only good for one use.
