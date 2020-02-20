Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 54-year-old man died Thursday morning after an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign in western Wisconsin and collided with his car.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of STH 85 and CTH O, just southwest of Eau Claire.
A Ford Explorer going north on CTH O failed to stop at the intersection and struck a westbound Honda Civic.
Crews had to extricate the driver of the Civic from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Explorer, a 67-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He was not hospitalized.
The crash remains under investigation.
