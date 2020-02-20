



The massive recycling plant fire in Becker continues to burn. It’s been going for more than two days straight.

The fire lit up at Northern Metals Recycling before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Becker Public Schools have cancelled classes for the day. The district says there was an unexpected change in wind direction.

The fire has sent smoke on a path south toward the Twin Cities the past couple of days. A change in wind means it could start to impact people in the immediate area.

Also, the fire won’t go out despite help from several other agencies and the national guard. So emergency management and health officials decided to isolate it and just let it burn out.

Doing so helps keep firefighters safe and water supplies level, but it means the fire itself will burn hotter and create more black smoke before it goes out.

“Our number 1 concern: get the fire out. Our number 2 concern, and as important, is public health and air quality and they kind of go together. And number 3 is identify the source and (find out if) we need to take corrective action,” Becker city administrator Greg Pruszinske said.

You may be able to smell or see smoke from that fire in the Twin Cities. WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak posted this video of the radar. You can see smoke and pollution showing up well into the metro.

Wow that smoke and pollution from the #Becker fire is really traveling. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/A58AHXKseU — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 20, 2020

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the air quality near St. Cloud is good but the Twin Cities just got downgraded to moderate air quality.