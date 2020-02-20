Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A warm-up is coming this weekend, and so is the first closure on Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis.
Starting late Friday, all northbound lanes will close on I-35W between Crosstown Highway and downtown Minneapolis. The northbound lanes are slated to reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.
During the overnight closure, crews will move in large construction equipment to continue the years-long I-35W project.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the I-35W project, which started back in 2017, is currently 70 percent complete. The project is slated to be finished in October of 2021.
Next week, some lanes will close overnight near the 5th Street bridge for railing installment.
