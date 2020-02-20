MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $12,500 reward is being offered for information in a 2003 unsolved hit-and-run case that killed a mother who had just dropped her son off for hockey in Maple Grove.
According to Maple Grove police, Rebecca Nelson was the victim of a hit-and-run incident on the night of Feb. 20, 2003 near the Maple Grove Community Center.
Shortly after dropping her son off at the ice arena door for a hockey game, Nelson was found with severe injuries from an apparent motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Community Center Lane and Grove Drive.
Nelson died of her injuries that night, leaving a husband and two young children behind.
Maple Grove police say they have investigated several possible leads related to the incident over the years, and continue to investigate in hopes of solving the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Grove Police Detective Dominic Wareham at 763-494-6196.
You must log in to post a comment.