MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are enduring what’s expected to be the final morning of subzero cold this week before a warm-up brings temperatures above freezing this weekend.
Temperatures Thursday morning were below zero across the state, and almost all of Minnesota – save for a pocket of east-central Minnesota — was under a wind chill advisory.
Factoring in the frigid winds, it felt as cold as 30 below in parts of the state, cold enough for frostbite to set in on exposed skin in minutes. The National Weather Service has the advisory slated to last until 9 a.m.
While temperatures plummeted overnight under clear skies, the mercury is expected to rise into the teens Thursday afternoon as skies remain clear, allowing plenty of sunshine.
Heading into Friday, temperatures will keep rising. In the pre-dawn hours, temps will be in the upper teens and surge through the day, eventually punching well above freezing, into the mid-30s.
The warmth is expected to continue into the weekend, when skies will be sunny and highs will likely tick above 40 degrees. To put that warm-up in perspective, the average high temperature for the Twin Cities for this time of year is in the low 30s.
Looking ahead, the weekend warmth will linger into the start of the workweek before temperatures dip during mid-week cold snap.
