MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the fire that’s raged for days in a pile of crushed cars at a recycling plant north of the Twin Cities is under control.
The Becker Police Department announced Thursday morning that the effort to separate the debris piles at Northern Metals Recycling led to “major progress” overnight in the battle against the flames that’s been waged since early Tuesday.
Still, the debris piles have been left to burn and smolder. Police say crews will monitor the fire and hotspots throughout the day, adding that a third party will monitor air quality, as the fire continues to spew black smoke into the sky.
On Thursday, Becker Public Schools cancelled classes due to air quality concerns. Additionally, air quality in the Twin Cities was downgraded to moderate as winds are carrying the black smoke south.
