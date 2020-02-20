Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges in the officer-involved shooting that killed Ronald Davis on Sept. 15, 2019.
The attorney’s office concluded that the use of force by St. Paul Police Officer Steven Mattson was legally justified under Minnesota laws.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension interviewed witnesses and reviewed evidence in the case. Then their findings were presented to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who made the final decision.
Investigators say Davis was shot after he crashed his car into a marked police squad at the intersection of North Griggs Street and Thomas Avenue West, and then confronted an officer with a knife.
