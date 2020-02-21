MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fathers and daughters from all across the metro are gearing up for an annual dance that highlights their connection.

“It’s really an opportunity as a father to put my daughter up on a pedestal,” said Darren Hayes, who looks forward to the dance every year. “It’s an opportunity to be in her life as she is maturing into a young woman.”

For eight years, fathers have used this event to focus on the importance of healthy, strong relationships with their daughters.

Terry Austin created the dance in 2012, and emphasized the importance of young fathers learning from their more experienced counterparts.

“It allows me to connect with other dads so that I am inspired by what I see in other dads,” Austin said.

Austin, who is the Executive Director of Positive Image, also wants dads to have an opportunity to show their young queens what it feels like to be treated with love and respect. For Hayes, the event allows him to impress upon his young daughter what she should expect later in life.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see that many mostly African-American fathers show that much love,” Austin said.

For these dads, this event produces a sense of pride that not only empowers those attending, but also empowers the community. The event features a Father of the Year recognition, live entertainment, scholarships, and of course: dancing.

“It’s one of those things the community can latch onto and say ‘see we are being positive, we do have these fathers who are role modeling that are playing an important part in their daughters’ lives and they are showing it,'” said Austin.