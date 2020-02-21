MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire crews were busy early this morning with a building fire.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. A passer-by called 911 after seeing smoke on the 3700 block of Washington Avenue. That’s near where I-94 meets Dowling Avenue.
There was plenty of storage inside the building to help the fire gain momentum.
When crews arrived they found smoke billowing from one of the concrete domes. As they investigated, they found a substantial fire inside.
The building is reportedly owned by the city, and River Services manages the properties in the Upper Harbor Terminal.
A company called OTI has been storing organic foods inside the facility.
A lot of dried pallets inside basically fueled the fire.
Firefighters took a defensive approach to keep it from spreading. They will be there all day to make sure hot spots are taken care of.
