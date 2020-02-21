



As the Northern Metal Recycling fire starts to taper off four days after it started, questions linger in the smoke that remains above Becker. From air, to water, to soil, authorities are beginning to run tests to determine the impact of a fire that burned tires and plastics for the better part of a week.

“If there’s extended exposure, particulates can get into people’s lungs and get lodged in there, and that can cause respiratory problems,” said Stephen Mikkelson of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “This is not a real long exposure. I mean, it’s been several days, but it’s been dissipating as we go.”

The fire started early morning on Feb. 18 and required help from the Minnesota National Guard and several fire departments including Forest Lake, Eden Prairie and Sartell. Becker Public Schools cancelled classes on the 20th, but were otherwise told the air quality was sufficient. The MPCA did not initiate its contracted air quality tests until the 20th.

Mikkelson says the timing is part of standard protocol, saying it’s the company’s responsibility to manage its emergencies and the MPCA does not typically intervene until it’s evident the company needs help.

“There were some initial assessments done on the first day,” said Mikkelson. “And then between then and yesterday, the state fire marshal had a crew come in with some handheld machinery and they went around the town.”

Mikkelson says those initial readings were only concerning for people who have respiratory issues, such as asthma.

“They didn’t notice any elevated levels that raised it to the concern of getting people out, rather than just warning them that there’s smoke in the air,” said Mikkelson.

The MPCA expects to receive more conclusive data on Friday.