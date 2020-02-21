Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lot of Minnesotans are about to get a check from the state — but they shouldn’t get too excited.
Checks for $2.25 will be sent out to about 150,000 residents who were charged twice for a technology fee when they tried to transfer a title and update their vehicle registration.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services began to issue the refund checks on Feb. 19, and will process about 5,000 check a day during weekdays. It may takes six weeks or so until all are processed and distributed.
