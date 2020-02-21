MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Southerly winds are pushing warm air into Minnesota, setting the stage for a warm February weekend, with sunny skies and highs well above average.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures will surge Friday, reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon. This warmup comes on the heels of a mid-week arctic blast, which saw morning wind chill values as frigid as 30 below in some parts of the state.
To put that in perspective, some communities could experience a 50-degree change in feel-like factor between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon. That’s a change big enough for Minnesotans to contemplate wearing shorts.
According to O’Connor, the warm weekend will play out like this: Winds will die down Saturday, making for a day of blue skies and highs near 40 degrees. Perfect for a February day outside. Sunday looks to be slightly warmer and cloudier, although a cold front is expected to move in during the evening.
The average high in the Twin Cities this time of year is in the low 30s. On Monday, temperatures look to still climb above average, although a cooling trend appears to be in store for the remainder of the next workweek.
