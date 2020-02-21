MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five south Minneapolis gang members have been sentenced to prison for a violent drug trafficking conspiracy.
The five men – Alkwan Lawson-Holiday, Le’Keith Rayford, Kenneth Thompson, Maurice Johnson, and Leonardo Woodward – were either members or associated with the 10z/20z street gangs. According to their guilty pleas, they joined the gang in order to earn money; they distributed crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.
Rayford, Thompson, Johnson, and Woodard also used illegal firearms to protect their drugs from rivals. Rayford, Thompson, and Woodard were convicted of possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Rayford’s maximum sentence was 78 months in prison, Thompson’s maximum sentence was 100 months, and Woodard could serve a maximum of 51 months in prison. Johnson, a 29 year-old from Minneapolis, was convicted of using a firearm in relation to drug trafficking and sentenced to 60 months in prison.
However, Lawson-Holiday – a 30 year-old from Brooklyn Park – was convicted of distributing a controlled substance and will serve 57 months in prison.
