Event Date/Time:
April 17th 6:30PM
April 18th 10AM, 2PM & 6:30PM
April 19th 10AM & 2PM
Venue: Orpheum Theatre
Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show, jam-packed with all the epic music, glitter, humor and happiness only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!
