MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say three people were found dead inside an Apple Valley residence Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the home on the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court at about 12:18 p.m. after someone reported several people had been shot.
Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators have been speaking with family, friends and neighbors to piece together what may have happened.
The identities of the deceased have not been released.
