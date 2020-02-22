CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Keith Ellison, Mille Lacs, Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe, Mille Lacs County, Ojibwe, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s attorney general contends the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation still exists.

In a legal filing this week, Attorney General Keith Ellison backed the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s assertion that the band has 61,000 acres across the south shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

A local media outlet reports that Gov. Tim Walz supports fellow Democrat Ellison’s move.

Ellison’s statement attempts to reverse more than a century of state policy.

Mille Lacs County officials believe the band has only a few thousand acres.

The contentious issue could have deep implications for people who live around one of Minnesota’s destination fishing areas.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments