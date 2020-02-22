ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s attorney general contends the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation still exists.
In a legal filing this week, Attorney General Keith Ellison backed the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s assertion that the band has 61,000 acres across the south shore of Mille Lacs Lake.
A local media outlet reports that Gov. Tim Walz supports fellow Democrat Ellison’s move.
Ellison’s statement attempts to reverse more than a century of state policy.
Mille Lacs County officials believe the band has only a few thousand acres.
The contentious issue could have deep implications for people who live around one of Minnesota’s destination fishing areas.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.