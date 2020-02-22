



Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is in good spirits, and very excited about “Arik Matson Day,” according to his sister-in-law.

Waseca Mayor Roy Srp proclaimed February 22, 2020 as Officer Arik Matson Day. The date of 2/22 is meant to honor Matson’s badge number, which is 222.

Matson was shot in the head while responding to reports of a suspicious person on Jan. 6. His alleged shooter, who was also shot, made his first court appearance two weeks ago.

Nicole Matson wrote on the Matson Caring Bridge page that Officer Matson is still “working with Occupational Therapy on daily tasks and hand eye coordination, as well as speech therapy on memory and speaking.” She says he is making “amazing” progress…

“Arik is super excited for his Day! He keeps waving his blue line flag and telling everyone it’s Arik Matson day! He even led his own parade today as we cheered him on. We played parade music as he walked with his therapists this morning and he waved his flag and danced a little. He completed his longest assisted walk today and is pumped to have steak for dinner.”

Matson’s family say it’s thankful for for all of the prayers, donations, and gifts of service and time.

“Arik and his family are incredibly grateful to know how much support there is and how many amazing people have his back,” Nicole wrote. “Happy Arik Matson Day! Don’t forget to throw out a prayer or too for all of our Law Enforcement and First Responders across the nation at 2:22pm! They put their lives on the line every single day to protect, so let’s show them just how much we appreciate them!”