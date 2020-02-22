CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department says a shooting in Minneapolis left two men with non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

There was a large police presence near the intersection of 4th Street North and 2nd Avenue North just before 2 a.m.

Police officers had responded to a shots fired call, and on scene they found one victim.

Later on, another victim transported himself to an area hospital.

Police say both men have non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.

