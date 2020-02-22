MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A string of back-to-back heroin overdoses has the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office concerned.
There were three overdoses in the span six hours Friday in the county. Two were in Shoreview, and one was in White Bear Township.
Two of the people were saved by Narcan, and the third victim is still being evaluated after receiving the life-saving overdose drug.
READ MORE: 2019 Was Record Year For Minnesota Drug Busts
Jeff Ramacher, undersheriff of public safety services for Ramsey County, says they are concerned that a specific batch of heroin may be the culprit.
“While all illegal drugs are dangerous and pose the risk of serious injury or death to the user, the fact these many overdoses occurred so close together is especially alarming and a sign that these drugs may be contaminated,” Ramacher said.
Overdoses were also reported Friday in Anoka and Hennepin counties.
You must log in to post a comment.