MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Croix Falls community is mourning the loss of two young wrestlers in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the boys died in a car crash on Friday morning.
It happened at about 7:41 a.m. on 220th Street in St. Croix Falls. Deputies say a teenager was driving an SUV and lost control on the ice. The SUV slid into a ditch, rolled over and struck several trees.
The St. Croix Falls School District says it has since shared the information with all students and staff – before making resources available for the community to find support and guidance.
The commons area of the high school will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 22 for the greater school community.
Investigators haven’t shared the names of the victims, both of whom appeared to have been wearing their seat belts. This is a developing story, please check back for updates soon.
You must log in to post a comment.