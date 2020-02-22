MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fire at the Northern Metals Recycling plant in Becker has been extinguished after it burned for several days.
The Becker Police Department says private firefighters who were hired by the company are expected to leave the grounds by Sunday morning.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also “monitoring the ambient air for particulate matter,” at four locations near the plant.
Click here for real time analysis from those locations. Then click on “View the Map, and enter in Becker, MN.”
Just on Friday night, Governor Walz criticized Northern Metals for the pollution it has released into the environment, saying that he “doesn’t trust the company.”
Representative Ilhan Omar has also said that the plant should be held “criminally liable.”
At one point the fire burned so intensely that its smoke could be seen from space. In the aftermath, nearby homeowners are expressing their concerns about the lingering impacts of the 5-day fire.
You must log in to post a comment.