MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say no one was hurt Sunday after a crash involving an SUV and a Metro Mobility van in Minneapolis.

According to Metro Transit Police, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Irving Avenue.

Officials say no one was injured.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

