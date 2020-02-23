Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say no one was hurt Sunday after a crash involving an SUV and a Metro Mobility van in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say no one was hurt Sunday after a crash involving an SUV and a Metro Mobility van in Minneapolis.
According to Metro Transit Police, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Irving Avenue.
Officials say no one was injured.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.