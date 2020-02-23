MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis, authorities say.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded around 2:00 a.m. to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue North after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
Upon arrival, authorities found an adult man in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim had no pulse or respirations. Authorities say officers began chest compressions and were able to re-establish a heartbeat. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say HCMC reported that another adult male in his 20’s walked into the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound believed to be from the same incident.
No additional details are available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Minneapolis Police.
You must log in to post a comment.