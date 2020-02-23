Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a walk in southern Minnesota Sunday to remember lives lost.
Operation Battle Buddy hosted the “Ruck to Remember” in Waseca. It raises awareness of those who’ve died by suicide in the military and first responder communities.
The group says on average, that’s 23 deaths a day. That’s why they carried 23 pair of boots.
“You are not alone. That is the most important thing to know is that you are not alone. You are just as important is the person next to you,” Maurela Miller, daughter of a Minnesota National Guard member, said.
The ruck also showed support for Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who is recovering after being shot in the line of duty.
