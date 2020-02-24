MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) says 4,000 janitors plan to strike on Thursday, February 27.
The striking janitors say they’ll rally and march through downtown Minneapolis, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The strike was authorized after an unanimous vote on Feb. 8th.
The union says it wants a raise, six paid sick days, and an eco-friendly training program to help combat climate change.
Negotiations continue between the janitors and cleaning contractors. The strike could be avoided if the two sides can come to an agreement.
A lawyer representing the businesses where the janitors work released a statement saying, in part, “The employers are disappointed that the union has chosen to break off negotiations. … We look forward to getting back to the bargaining process.”
The janitors are employed by dozens of subcontractors to clean corporate buildings in the Twin Cities, including IDS, Capella Tower, EcoLab, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, United Health Group and Ameriprise.
SEIU Local 26 has been negotiating seven contracts for over three months.
