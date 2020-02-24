MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin authorities are investigating after a fatal crash in Polk County Sunday evening.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, the two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. on County Truck Highway M just north of the Saint Croix and Polk County line.
There, a truck pulling a recreational trailer, occupied by the adult male driver and two women passengers, was heading northbound and attempted to make a left hand turn onto East Cedar Lake Road when a southbound passenger car collided with the truck.
The driver a sole occupant of the passenger car, a woman, was killed in the collision.
The occupants of the truck were uninjured at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Polk County officials said.The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.