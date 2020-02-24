Comments
Compass Point
1. Combine all ingredients and shake hard
The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport is inspired by Tattersall Distilling.
They shared this cocktail recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
2 oz. Tattersall USDA Certified Organic Vodka
1.5 oz. Tattersall Creme de Fleur
.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
1 slice Cucumber
2. Garnish with a cucumber
