MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police say they are investigating a double fatal crash Monday morning.
According to police, the crash between two SUV-type vehicles occurred on Johnny Cake Ridge Road just south of Sherwood Way.
Both drivers were found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the scene. No passengers were involved.
Police say roads will remain closed for several hours while officers process the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol will be assisting the investigation.
WCCO’s Bill Hudson reports that the speed limit along this stretch of road is 45 mph.
A nearby resident told WCCO that there have been other accidents along this stretch of road, stating that people often speed along this corridor, which is bordered by Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
The drivers’ name will not be released until family notification.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
