MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wyoming, Minnesota, say a 22-year-old man is seriously injured after causing a head-on crash with a stolen vehicle.
According to Wyoming police, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on northbound Highway 61. There, a 22-year-old driver in a stolen vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle.
Police say the vehicle driven by the 22-year-old man was stolen two hours earlier in Shafer, Minnesota. He was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Police say there was no pursuit at the time of the crash. There were no other passengers involved.
Charges are pending for the 22-year-old man.
