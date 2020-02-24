Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waseca police say officers are in the midst of a long standoff Monday evening with an armed man inside of a residence.
Police were first called to a report of a man with a gun on the 500 block of 7th Avenue Southeast at about 6:25 p.m. The standoff is still in progress as of 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Several agencies, including the Le Sueur County SWAT team, are assisting Waseca police. They are asking nearby residents to shelter in place, and for the public to say clear of the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
You must log in to post a comment.