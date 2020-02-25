MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenage boys have been charged in the shooting death of Marcus Johnson earlier this month. The 17-year-old and 16-year-old boy have both been charged with 2nd degree murder.
On Saturday, Feb. 15 officers in St. Paul were dispatched to the intersection of Kennard Street North and Ross Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson lying in the street with a gunshot injury. St. Paul fire paramedics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.
An unidentified witness at the scene told police she believed she saw three males arrive in a silver Toyota Corolla. When officers located the car, nobody was in it but the lights were on and the car was running. Officers also found a 9-millimeter bullet casing on the front passenger seat.
According to police reports, the two boys who have been charged were attempting to steal marijuana from Johnson and pulled out their guns. Johnson then revealed that he also had a gun, prompting shots from the other two.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of death was blood loss from a gunshot.
