MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers say they expect nearly 5,000 people will show up for a polar plunge in the icy waters of Bde Maka Ska this weekend. They hope to raise $2 million for Special Olympics Minnesota in two days.
Now in its 14th year, the plunge is Special Olympics Minnesota’s largest fundraiser. In 2019, 4,583 Plungers raised $1,213,954, “ensuring thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community by way of sports, health initiatives and leadership training,” according to the organization.
Delta Air Lines will fly in hundreds of employees from around the world to take the plunge for the “Delta Frozen Flyers Plunge” team.
A schedule of events at the polar plunge is below:
FRIDAY, FEB 28, 2020:
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Cool School Polar Plunge (Local students jump into the lake and participate in activities.)
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Corporate Hour (Corporate Hour gets businesses, corporations, and professional groups of all sizes out of the office to support SOMN.)
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Law Enforcement & Executive Plunge (Local Law Enforcement officers and top Minnesota executives take the Plunge.)
7:00 PM: Fireworks
SATURDAY, FEB 29, 2020:
8:00 AM: Minneapolis Plunge 5K begins
10:00 AM: Plunge Village + Beer Garden opens
10:30 AM: Opening Ceremonies, Flyover, Plunging begins
3:00 PM: Last Plunge (approximate)
4:00 PM: Plunge Village + Beer Garden closes
Registrations for the event are still being accepted. Click here for more information.
