MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Annunciation School in south Minneapolis will remain closed for the rest of the week after a sewer main broke on Monday morning.
The school wants to be sure to do a thorough cleanup and assessment before classes can resume, principal Jennifer Cassidy said in a letter to families on Tuesday.
The school is currently without heat and water while crews repair the flooding damage.
Families in the community are working together to provide childcare throughout the week.
Annunciation — which is a Catholic school — will still hold mass for Ash Wednesday at 8:15 a.m and 6:00 p.m.
3rd, 4th and 5th graders at Annunciation were scheduled to see a show at the Ordway on Thursday, but they’ve rescheduled to another performance later this spring.
Nicole Farrell, an Annunciation parent, is offering discounted wristbands to Nickelodeon Universe in Mall of America to families of the school during the closure.
“Our priorities today are to assess the damage, plan for cleanup and recovery, and determine the state of the buildings to determine when it will be clear for us to resume school,” Cassidy said.
