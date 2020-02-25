Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local nonprofit Birdies4Brains is hosting its first-ever “Un-Gala” on February 28 at Aria in downtown Minneapolis.
This casual event will allow winter-weary Minnesotans to pretend it’s June, as it will feature the sights and sounds of a Minnesota golf course on a summer day, complete with a 9-hole miniature golf course built into the venue. Birdies 4 Brains provides financial assistance to families that have been impacted by brain injury.
