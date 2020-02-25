Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Court filings indicate that a man shot his mother and brother before fatally shooting himself in Apple Valley over the weekend.
Police say shortly after noon on Saturday, someone called officers reporting that multiple people inside were shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman and two adult men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Additionally, the court documents say that two dogs were also shot and killed in the incident.
The new information comes from a search warrant affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday.
The documents say that the perpetrator has been described by both relatives and neighbors as an “undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenic who was subject to fits of rage and confrontational behavior.”
The man’s father died last July, according to the documents.
