MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul have made the top 100 in a recent “2020’s Hardest-Working Cities In America’ ranking.
According to WalletHub, it looked at 116 of the largest cities in the country and set ranges like employment rate, average weekly work hours and share of workers with multiple jobs.
Minneapolis ranked 43rd on the list while St. Paul ranked 70th – beating out major cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.
At the very top of the list is Anchorage, Alaska, followed by San Francisco, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
