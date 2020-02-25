MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota soldier killed during the Korean War has been accounted for and will be buried in Anoka.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Sgt. David C. Sewell, 30, of Walker, Minnesota, was accounted for on Sept. 23, 2019.
In 1950, Sewell was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing on Nov. 28, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces in the Chosen Reservoir, North Korea.
Sewell’s remains could not be recovered following the battle.
Following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that were purported to contain remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War. His remains were identified using circumstantial, material and DNA evidence.
Sewell’s name is among those recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, among those who are still unaccounted for from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he was accounted for.
Sewell will be buried in Anoka, Minnesota on a date yet to be determined.
