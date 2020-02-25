Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several buildings have been destroyed and multiple residents have been displaced following a fire that is still active in downtown Alexandria Tuesday morning.
According to Douglas County officials, fire crews were called between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. to the fire on Broadway in downtown Alexandria where several buildings were on fire. About 120 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire.
The fire, which is still active as of 10 a.m., resulted in four structures being torn down to contain the fire.
The second floor of one of the structures contained residential apartments, and about 20 to 25 people were displaced due to the fire. Those people are being assisted in finding temporary housing.
The businesses impacted include RM Tattoo Parlour, Raapers Restaurant, Charlie’s Bazaar gift shop and Little Darlings clothing store.
A witness, Katie Noyés, captured video of the fire:
