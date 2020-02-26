MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders plans to hold a rally in Minnesota on Monday, March 2, the day before Super Tuesday.
Fifteen states are casting their ballots on March 3, a day that can make or break the chances of a candidate to win the nomination.
Sanders’ team says he’ll make his stop at the Saint Paul River Centre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and entrance to the event will be handled on a “first come, first serve” basis.
The visit will also be accompanied by a concert performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats.
Sanders has recently emerged as a front runner in the race to be the democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election. He’s already won primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada.
The rally is free and open to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.