



Several WCCO viewers have sent in Good Questions about the new coronavirus. Here’s what the experts have to say:

Is it safe to get a package from China? Or buy something made in China?

According to the World Health Organization, yes. In general, coronaviruses don’t survive for long on objects. Those items are likely in transit for days or weeks.

Will the new coronavirus go away in warmer weather?

Experts don’t know.

“It is not unreasonable to say that influenza, for example, which peaks in the winter, you would certainly expect it by March, April and May to taper down,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases with the National Institutes told Face the Nation. “However, we do not know what this particular virus is going to do.

Do face masks protect against the new coronavirus?

The CDC doesn’t recommend people wear the masks to the protect themselves. But, if someone has the virus and is showing symptoms, the CDC does say to use a mask to protect others. Experts say the face masks might provide protection against large droplets from sneezes or coughs.

Can pets spread the new coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, there’s no evidence that dogs or cats can be infected with the virus.