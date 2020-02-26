Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
Filed Under:Basketball, Minnesota Lynx, Rachel Banham, WNBA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are bringing a Minnesotan home.

The team has announced that they’ve acquired guard Rachel Banham from the Connecticut Sun basketball team in a sign-and-trade deal, in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick.

She’s been with the Sun for all four years of her WNBA career.

The Lakeville North and Minnesota grad has seen three playoffs and overseas pro experience in Australia and Spain.

