MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are bringing a Minnesotan home.
The team has announced that they’ve acquired guard Rachel Banham from the Connecticut Sun basketball team in a sign-and-trade deal, in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick.
She’s been with the Sun for all four years of her WNBA career.
The Lakeville North and Minnesota grad has seen three playoffs and overseas pro experience in Australia and Spain.
she’s throwing it back to Lakeville North…
🔥 🔥🔥🔥
🔥 🔥
🔥 🔥🔥🔥
🔥 🔥
🔥 🔥🔥🔥@rachelbanham_1 will wear #15 for her hometown team. pic.twitter.com/voHkM5Puc9
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) February 26, 2020
