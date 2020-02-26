Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Overnight Homicide, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating an overnight homicide on the western side of the city.

According to St. Paul police, the homicide occurred on the 300 block of Pierce Street North.

There’s been no word on how many people are involved or what led to the death.

Details are limited, so check back for more.

