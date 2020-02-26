Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating an overnight homicide on the western side of the city.
According to St. Paul police, the homicide occurred on the 300 block of Pierce Street North.
There’s been no word on how many people are involved or what led to the death.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:
Our Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on the 300 block of Pierce Street North.
Media availability to follow once PIOs have more information to share. pic.twitter.com/f4d67mLipm
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 26, 2020
Details are limited, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.