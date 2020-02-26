



— St. Paul police say a man is in custody and a woman is dead after an overnight incident.

According to police, officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 300 block of Pierce Street North.

Upon arrival, police officer found “disturbing scene” with a woman gravely injured and unresponsive who died at the scene from her injuries. A man and young child were also inside the apartment.

The man, who was known to the victim, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then brought to the police department for questioning. He’s being booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The young child was taken to another hospital for evaluation.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said this was an especially difficult scene for officers.

“It’s an emotional call. When we have a child there, it adds an extra layer to everything,” he said. “And then when you have a woman who has been gravely injured, there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. And when she passes away, it amplifies that and makes it more incredibly sad.”

The nature of the woman’s injuries were not given by police. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

If confirmed as a homicide, it will be the fifth homicide of the year for St. Paul.

Police say all three individuals involved were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

