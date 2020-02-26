Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the heels of current Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders’ announcement that he would be spending part of the day before Super Tuesday in Minnesota, his rival Amy Klobuchar announced she is planning a trip to three states she hopes to move the needle in.
Klobuchar’s campaign team announced Wednesday that she will be traveling to North Carolina on Thursday, speaking at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro, at a grassroots event in Raleigh and also a Fox News Town Hall.
On Friday, Klobuchar will head to Virginia to speak at the State Theater in Falls Church, and then swing into Nashville, Tennessee to speak at the Bell Tower.
You must log in to post a comment.