MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A couple from southern Minnesota has presented the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with 141 suicide prevention coins.
Pete and Renae Shutrop of Helena Township say they felt compelled to show their support for the men and women guarding the community in southern Minnesota.
“It is our hope that these coins and the support the Wrestling4Life group offers will give the deputies that carry these another tool to help them deal with the challenges that they and their families encounter each day because they chose to put on a uniform,” Pete told the media.
Their campaign hopes to save the lives of first responders through the Wrestling4Life program. Every deputy, corrections officer and dispatcher will receive one of the coins, which features the phone number for an anonymous suicide prevention hotline that specifically handles trauma and other issues affecting first responders.
The Wrestling4Life program was started by Carol Castle of Coon Rapids, in memory of her son Maury, a Maple Grove firefighter who died by suicide in 2017. Read more here.
Click here to learn more about the Life Coin program.
For those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts, there is help available at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, call 1-800-273-8255.
Also available is the hotline from the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 651-645-2948.
Several Twin Cities counties also have crisis lines.
Anoka: 763-755-3801
Carver/Scott: 952-442-7601
Dakota: 952-891-7171
Washington: 651-777-5222
Hennepin-Adult: 612-596-1223
Hennepin-Child: 612-348-2233
Ramsey-Adult: 651-266-7900
